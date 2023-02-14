Alia Bhatt celebrates Valentine's Day with sister Shaheen Bhatt as they indulge in self care

Actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating Valentine's Day, not with husband Ranbir Kapoor, but her sister Shaheen Bhatt. This marks her first Valentine's Day after marrying the actor and also becoming a mother to their baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Alia shared that she and Shaheen bonded over their skin care routines whose footage will be soon available on the actor's YouTube channel. Also read: Anupam Kher praises Alia Bhatt, calls her 'a born actress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of happy selfies with Shaheen. In the first photo, Alia captured them sitting inside a bedroom setting. The two sister flashed their biggest smiles. The next one had Alia with a goofy pose next to her sister.

While Alia wore a satin pink t-shirt, Shaheen Bhatt looked casual in a brown sweatshirt with jeans. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote on Instagram, “skin care with my valentine video out soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, “You just made my 14th Feb. happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine for life.” “So excited, ” added another one. Many fans also urged Alia to reveal the face of her daughter Raha.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on November 6, last year. They got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Mumbai residence. It was only attended by their close friends and family members. Later, they hosted a reception party for their colleagues.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film reunites her with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy (2019). Besides them, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are also going to be a part of the film in key roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 and marks Karan Johar's directorial comeback.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides this, Alia will be seen making her debut Hollywood with the upcoming project Heart of Stone. Helmed by Netflix, the film also has Gal Gadot in it. Alia also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zaraa. It stars her with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON