Alia Bhatt cheers for Main Vaapas Aaunga as Imtiaz Ali film sees 130% jump at box office: ‘The magic of the movies’

Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga has proved that a solid word of mouth can do wonders! The romantic drama, starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, opened to lacklustre numbers last Friday. However, glowing reviews and overwhelmingly positive social media buzz have steadily turned its fortunes around. The film registered a huge 130% jump on its second Friday. Sharvari penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to thank audiences for the love. Her Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt has now cheered for the film. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali is ‘overwhelmed’ by Main Vaapas Aaunga doubling its box office haul on second Friday: ‘Thoda hairaan hoon’)

Sharvari thanks fans

Alia Bhatt has given a sweet shoutout for Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Sharvari shared a series of pictures from the last few days and BTS pics from Main Vaapas Aaunga. In one picture, she shared a report which noted how the film saw a huge growth and extra demand for more shows. She wrote in the caption, "I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts.

The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes."

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{{^usCountry}} "Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My heart is very, very full." Alia's note {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My heart is very, very full." Alia's note {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia shared Sharvari's post and wrote in the caption: “The magic of the movies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia shared Sharvari's post and wrote in the caption: “The magic of the movies.” {{/usCountry}}

Alia via Instagram Stories.

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Alia has worked with Sharvari in Alpha, which releases in theatres on July 3. She worked with Imtiaz Ali on her second film, Highway, which was released in 2014.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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