Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 11: Imtiaz Ali film holds steady; performs better on 2nd Monday than 1st

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 11: Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in theatres on June 12 and despite its slow start at the box office, has since collected over ₹25 crore. The film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina has done well on the back of positive word of mouth. Despite an expected dip on its second Monday, it has still managed to hold steady and done better than its first Monday. Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 11: The romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹2.12 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹26.37 crore. Comparatively, the film collected ₹1.15 crore on its first Monday, following a ₹1.15 crore opening.

Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹12.25 crore in its first week of release. The romantic drama brought in ₹1.90 crore on its second Friday, ₹4.35 crore on Saturday and ₹5.75 crore on Sunday, performing better than its first weekend.

The film was released in theatres alongside Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor, Disclosure Day, and a few other films, but it managed to hold its own. Some of the other films released alongside it did not perform as well in the long run.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, alongside Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting roles. It opened in theatres to positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth on social media.

The film tells the story of Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin), known as Keenu (Vedang) when he was younger, who is on his deathbed after trying to cross the India-Pakistan border. When his grandson Nirvair (Diljit) rushes from the UK to India to be by his side, he begins piecing together the pre-partition story his grandfather is trying to tell. Soon, he realises that Ishar is longing for someone from his past whom he loved.

“Overall, perhaps what lingers most about Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it isn't really a film about Partition or even lost love. It's a film about memory itself. About the people and emotions that refuse to leave us, even when everything else begins to fade. In an era where Hindi cinema often mistakes scale for feeling, Main Vaapas Aaunga delivers something far rarer: a deeply human story. It may stumble occasionally, but when it soars, it reaches the kind of emotional heights few filmmakers today can access,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film.