Alia Bhatt debuts in black for first Gucci show, internet is obsessed with her purse: ‘So the bag is empty?’

Alia Bhatt is in Seoul, South Korea to make her debut at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. The actor posed in front of the historic palace in a black dress with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. Alia smiled for the Korean media as she attended her first fashion show as ambassador. (Also read: Alia Bhatt heads to Seoul for Gucci event, rocks all-denim look at airport. Watch) Alia Bhatt was named the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian brand.

The first look of Alia at the Gucci show was posted online by Vogue India. They captioned the post, "First look: Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) has arrived at the #GucciCruise 2024 show in Seoul. The star makes an appearance as the Italian luxury house’s first Indian Ambassador in a black ensemble with cutout detail and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag."

In the comments section, fans seem to be only talking about Alia's transparent bag that has caught their attention. One fan exclaimed, "Bag is empty so why alia is carrying." Another shared, "Bro the purse is meant to hold few things at least!" Yet another defended the bag and stated, "Those who are saying purse is empty empty lmaoo your head also Empty."

Last week, the actor was named the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian brand. The brand celebrates 25 years since it opened its first store in Seoul in 1998. The fashion show will be held in front of the Geunjeongjeon, the main hall of the Gyeongbokung Palace, where the main royal ceremonies take place.

Earlier today, Alia spent time with Thai actor Davika Hoorne to bring her birthday on May 16. Davika shared a post on Instagram of herself and Alia from her party. She captioned, "Love (heart emoji)" Alia also shared her post on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Happy birthday gorgeous." Davika wore a blue shirt with a white jacket and matching mini skirt, while Alia wore a black dress with a brown jacket.

This is Alia's second big moment on the global fashion stage. Earlier this month, she made her Met Gala debut in a Prabal Gurung white gown that was inspired by Chanel. On Instagram, Alia had shared about her outfit, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED."

