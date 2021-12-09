Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? Here's the Bollywood actress who ruled Twitter at top spot in 2021

As the year 2021 comes to a close, Twitter has unveiled which Bollywood actors ruled at the top spots on Twitter this year. The list charts 2021's 'Most Tweeted about Bollywood Actors (Female)'. Released by Twitter, the list features Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma among others.

Alia has clinched the top spot followed by Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. "Alia Bhatt dominated conversations thanks to an exciting line-up of movies--from Brahmastra and RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi--the actor’s fans are excited about what she’s got in store for them," read the statement.

Priyanka Chopra has secured the second spot as her fans spoke about her upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa. Priyanka’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and 'other professional developments kept people talking' about her, said the Twitter statement. Disha Patani ‘stirred conversations for her fashion choices’. She ‘received fan’s' votes of approval for her movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released earlier this year.

As Deepika Padukone clocked 14 years in the film industry, 'fans celebrated with conversations using #14YearsofDeepikaPadukone'. Anushka Sharma was cheered on by her fans as she and her husband, Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika. However, actor Katrina Kaif didn't feature among the top five female actors in the list.

These stars have many projects in the pipeline. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor; Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, and also in Takht.

Priyanka has The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You, and the drama series Citadel in the pipeline. Along with Alia and Katrina, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar.

Disha will feature in Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. It also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Deepika will co-star with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 83, The Intern remake starring Amitabh Bachchan, and will also be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Anushka has produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul last year. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.