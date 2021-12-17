Alia Bhatt did not violate Covid-19 rules while travelling to Delhi, says BMC official: ‘No action is warranted’

After several Bollywood celebrities tested positive for Covid-19, there was speculation that actor Alia Bhatt, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi, may have breached quarantine rules. Now, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official has said that she has not violated any quarantine rules if she had a negative test report while travelling.

Alia got herself tested for the virus before leaving Mumbai - she was negative, PTI reported. On Thursday, a BMC official said that no quarantine rules were flouted if Alia had a negative test report while flying to Delhi for the promotion of her film Brahmastra,"No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said.

Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence.

On Monday, Kareena shared her Covid-19 diagnosis and said that she hoped to be back on her feet soon. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

After Kareena and Amrita, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and their 10-year-old son also tested positive.

Karan who hosted a get-together at his home before the celebrities tested positive, released a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that it wasn't a ‘party’ and said it was an ‘intimate gathering’ of eight guests.

“To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no hotspots of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly,” Karan who has tested negative said on Instagram.

(With PTI inputs)