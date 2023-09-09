Fans praise Alia Bhatt as she does some serious action in new commercial: ‘Getting ready for action’

Alia Bhatt has featured in a new TV commercial in which she gets into the action mode. Her fans praised her action stunts and showered her with compliments on social media. This comes after she was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in another ad. Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's New York holiday: Posing with fans, hanging out with Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's new ad

Alia Bhatt during a fight scene in the ad.

The ad opens with Alia Bhatt concentrating on making a painting in her living room. Moments later, a group of miscreants climb up her apartment. Without killing any time, Alia opens her brush into a nunchaku and starts beating them up. She even does a full flip as she kicks one of them. As they start to flee, one of them cleans his dirty hands with the curtain. Alia goes on to explain how the curtains can be easily washed in the washing machine.

As the home furnishing brand shared the ad on Instagram, a fan commented, “Wo sab chodho (leave everything)...Alia in action stunts.” Another said, “Alia looks so amazing.” One more wrote, “Omg Alia's swag I loved it.” A person also pointed out, “That one kick” hinting at her full flip. A comment also read: “Our queen is getting ready for action”.

Alia was recently seen in her Hollywood debut film on Netflix, Heart of Stone. She also played the lead in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and now has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Alia Bhatt's own brand

Alia herself has a kids apparel brand and has now joined hands with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Talking about Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor and her own twins, Isha Ambani said in a statement, “Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time coincidentally wearing Ed-a-Mamma maternity, and now dressing our children in Ed-a-Mamma kidswear, which they love! So, this is special – The product, brand and the partnership are especially close to my heart.”

