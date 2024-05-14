Alia Bhatt drops pics from Gucci event; Soni Razdan calls her a ‘little doll’

Actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram on Tuesday evening to share a new set of pictures she clicked at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London. Being the brand ambassador of Gucci, she attended the event on Monday evening and returned to India afterwards. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt poses with Demi Moore and South Korean actor Park Gyu-young at Gucci event in London. See pics) Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London.

Alia drops new pics

Alia shared pictures on her Instagram, dressed in a black strapless dress. She pulled her hair back in a bun, completing her look with a Gucci bag and a matching pair of heels. She looked gorgeous as ever and even her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor agreed. A few of the pictures also saw her with Thai actor Davika Hoorne and American singer Debbie Harry sitting at the front row of the show.

As soon as she shared the pictures, Neetu dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section, while Soni wrote, “Hello little doll,” with three red heart emojis. Earlier in the day, pictures of her with actor Demi Moore and singer-actor Debbie Harry surfaced on social media. In a clip, Alia and Thai actor Davika Hoorne posed and smiled for the camera. In another video, they were seen laughing and sharing a conversation. Alia also posed for the camera with South Korean actor Park Gyu-young.

Upcoming work

Alia will soon be seen in Jigra, a film which also stars Vedang Raina. She’s producing the film with Karan Johar and it will release in theatres on September 27. Alia is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. However, there has been no update on the film, leading to rumours that it has been shelved. She will also be headlining a film in YRF’s Spy Universe, apart from starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.