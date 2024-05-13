Did Priyanka Chopra delete Mother’s Day post featuring an unknown child? Reddit users ask who was the girl

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas led to major confusion among her fan following when she deleted a Mother's Day post from her Instagram handle which featured a photograph of a girl child instead of her daughter Malti Marie, making fans wonder about the identity of the unknown kid. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares appreciation post for Nick Jonas as he begins filming Power Ballad: No one works harder than you) Priyanka Chopra made a booboo on Instagram on Sunday.

What’s the buzz about

Before posting a special post on Mother’s Day on her Instagram, several fans on Reddit are claiming that she reportedly uploaded a post dedicated to a young girl whom she referred to as ‘the one who made her a mommy’. The post was shared with a picture of a girl wearing an off-white dress.

The deleted post

While the post was deleted from her account within seconds, a screenshot of the same has surfaced online, and is going viral.

Netizens are confused

The now-deleted post has led to confusion, with some fans even wondering if the girl is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter. Taking to the comments section of the post, many Reddit users asked about the girl.

"I suspect someone on her team meant to post this to their personal Instagram and didn’t realize they were logged into PC’s account,” one user commented. “Wait what… who is this and why is she calling her, her daughter?" asked a user.

"Bold of us to assume pc handles her own SM....looks like a staff error," wrote another user.

Another user commented, "Don't underestimate the problem of hypermetropia. She probably wasn't wearing her glasses or contacts and just confidently posted a photo she thought was her daughter. That or someone in the PR is getting fired."

"Who is this kid? so bizarre. you don’t just on accident post a random picture, they're like 3 steps," wrote another person.

However, the exact date and time of the post can't be ascertained through the screenshot. Priyanka or her team are yet to react to the buzz.

What she actually posted on Mother’s Day

Meanwhile, Priyanka celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing several family pictures from Dublin. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka praised her mother, Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. The pictures featured Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Madhu, Denise and Malti.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures.”

She added, “I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village. As a new mother navigating what my version of MM's upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her." (Read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother's Day with Madhu Chopra, Malti in Ireland; Nick Jonas calls her ‘most amazing mom’)

Nick also shared photos featuring his family members. He lauded his mother, Madhu and Priyanka in his post.

Nick wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother-in-law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. In January 2022, the couple announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. (Read: 5 times Malti Marie stole the show on Priyanka Chopra’s IG feed: From being her mum’s barbell to saying ‘Ayodhya’)