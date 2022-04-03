Alia Bhatt finds her walk is 'strange like a duck', says had to work hard to bring the swag for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 25, and did well both commercially and critically. In a new interview, Alia has talked about her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which according to her, has a lot of swag, right from the way she walks. She also said that she feels like her actual walk is like that of a “duck.” (Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt books entire theatre to watch Alia Bhatt's film with wife. Watch video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi received a lot of appreciation from the audience. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and apart from Alia, it also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh. The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the journey of Gangu, who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. The film has made ₹186 crore at the box office so far.

In an interview with India Today, Alia talked about how she feels that her character in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi has a lot of “swag” and her walking style added a lot to it. She then talked about how she feels when she sees her paparazzi videos on social media. She said, "When I watch my own paparazzi videos, I feel like I walk strangely, like a duck. I had to make it more interesting.” She added, “When I watched Pushpa. I was just taken in by Allu Arjun’s inherent swag. Swag has to be felt. It should be recognised as a talent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia's latest film RRR has also been receiving a positive response from the viewers. The SS Rajamouli's directorial is set in pre-independence India and features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan respectively. It released in the theatres on March 25 and has earned over ₹700 crore at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia will be seen next in Ayaan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. The project is backed by Dharma Productions and will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She also had Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON