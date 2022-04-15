Alia Bhatt flaunts huge ring after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, check out her white kaleere

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was delayed by a few years due to the covid pandemic but the two made sure it was straight out of a dream when it actually happened. As the two got married on Thursday and stepped out to meet the paparazzi waiting outside the venue, fans couldn't stop gushing at the couple's all white look as well as the rock on Alia's finger.

Alia's huge wedding ring became a topic of discussion on social media. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a simple wedding band in platinum.

Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra was a very simple drop-shaped pendant with a thin chain that almost merged with her bridal necklace. The actor also wore a diamond bracelet with an infinity sign, which could also be assumed as Ranbir's lucky number ‘8’.

Alia's kaleere too drew attention as she wore white kaleere instead of the regular golden and it went with her white-theme bridal jewellery. Tiny clouds and flying birds hanging from her wrists looked beautiful. Alia's wedding trousseu was also a custom-made Sabyasachi lehenga with ‘the fourteenth of april’ written on her dupatta with golden embroidery.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding was one of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood. The couple and their families remain tight-lipped about the wedding details until the eleveth hour. Neetu Kapoor confirmed the wedding date only after she attended the couple's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

The wedding was a very private and intimate affair. It was held at Ranbir's house Vastu with only very few friends and family members in attendance. The bride and groom wore white, had a lot of fun as they exchanged garlands, cut a cake and sealed their union with a kiss. A picture of them having champagne in style was also loved by their fans. As the newlyweds walked out of the venue to meet the paparazzi, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms, leaving everyone in splits.

