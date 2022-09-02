Alia Bhatt flaunts pregnancy glow in new pics from Brahmastra promotions; fans says 'hot mama'

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, showed off her pregnancy glow in her latest photos as she posed in a pink outfit with her growing baby bump. Alia has been busy with the promotion of Brahmastra, her first film with Ranbir, which is set to release in theatres on September 9. The two were spotted together at Mumbai airport recently. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor opens door for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, walks behind her at airport

On Friday, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared new photos of the mom-to-be. Alia posed in a fun printed pink and gold dress and jacket in the pictures. The actor looked retro and cool as she posed by herself before joining Ranbir for Brahmastra promotions. Alia’s wavy hair cascaded down past her shoulders, and her soft-glam makeup provided the perfect finishing touch to her maternity look. Anaita shared Alia’s photos in an Instagram post with the caption, “Eight days to go (for) Brahmastra.”

After Alia Bhatt’s latest pics came out, fans left heart and fire emojis under Anaita’s post. A person also wrote, “Hot mamacita (mama or mother).” Another commented, “Gorgeous.” In the first picture, Alia showed off her baby bump as she posed looking into the camera. The second picture showed the actor giving a more dramatic pose by lifting her two hands in the air and looking away from the camera. The third one was a close-up photo of the actor, which gave a better glance of her glowing skin.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome their first child. Alia announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post in June. The couple married at their Mumbai home in April after dating for many years. The parents-to-be and co-stars are continuing Brahmastra promotions in full force. Recently, Alia and Ranbir visited the IIT-Bombay campus to promote their movie. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy; it is directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a cameo in the film.

Alia Bhatt’s last release was the Netflix film, Darlings. She was seen alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the film that also marked her debut as a producer. Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in the period-drama, Shamshera. The film, Ranbir’s first since the 2018 drama Sanju, failed to perform well at the box office. It also featured Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

