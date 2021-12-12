Alia Bhatt goes ‘oh my’ as Soni Razdan shares precious memories, looks lovingly at Mahesh Bhatt. Watch

Soni Razdan shared a video montage of pictures from the years gone by, featuring her husband Mahesh Bhatt and their daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. “When we were younger, so much younger than today,” she wrote in her caption.

The clip featured photos of Soni, Mahesh, Alia and Shaheen at various parties. In one photo, Soni gazed lovingly at Mahesh. In another, Alia sat on her mother’s lap; the wall in the backdrop could be seen decorated with balloons. One photo also featured Alia feeding Soni a piece of cake. Michelle Gurevich’s End of An Era played in the background.

“Oh myyyyyyyyyyy,” Alia commented on the post. Fans also reacted. “Wow Soni aunty, such cute pics! Good ol days,” one wrote. Another gushed over ‘tiny baby Aloo’, while a third said, “Omg this is adorableeee.”

Alia is currently busy promoting SS Rajamouli’s RRR, titled Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, with Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also in supporting roles.

Talking to reporters at the trailer launch, Alia said, according to PTI, “I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more.”

“But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it was over, but hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future,” she added.

RRR is set to release in theatres on January 7, 2022.