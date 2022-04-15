Alia Bhatt got this sweet detail embroidered on her bridal veil. See pic

Alia Bhatt had her wedding date written on the veil as she got married to Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. A close up picture of the chunar aka veil was shared on the popular Instagram account Diet Sabya. The fashion account often calls out celebrities and designers for illegally copying other artistes' works. (Also read: Alia Bhatt flaunts huge ring after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, see here)

In an Instagram Story, Diet Sabya wrote, "Here is a picture that no one has, Sorry for the DS text all over." It was accompanied with a close up picture of the chunar, with someone holding it up against their hand to showcase to date written on it. The white veil had “The fourteenth of April 2022” written over it.

A glimpse of Diet Sabya's post.

The account also posted several other pictures from the much-guarded and private affair that was held at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu. A video of Ranbir lifting Alia in his arms was also dubbed as “the real Bridgerton ending".

Ranbir and Alia opted for white-themed wedding dresses. Her huge ring and matching kaleere caught the attention of fans. Unlike the traditional red ones, Alia wore white kaleere and had Ranbir's lucky number, 8, on it as well.

Wishing the best for the newly-wed couple, filmmaker Karan Johar labelled Ranbir as his "son-in-law" in an emotional post. Karan has mentored Alia in her career.

Ranbir's mom Neetu Singh also welcomed Alia to the family by sharing pictures from the wedding with the caption, “My world.” His sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared pictures and called her a great addition to her family. Welcoming the actor, she added that she was always part of it.

Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a picture of Ranbir and Alia and captioned it as: "Ranbir Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt This is what dreams are made of @aliaabhatt."

