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Alia Bhatt has the sweetest birthday wish for Alpha co-star Sharvari, calls her ‘star’ after Main Vaapas Aaunga release

Alia Bhatt's heartfelt birthday wish for Alpha co-star Sharvari wins fans over as the actor celebrates Main Vaapas Aaunga star. 

Jun 14, 2026 07:40 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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It’s a double celebration for Sharvari. Right after the June 12 theatrical release of her movie Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, the actor got a sweet birthday shoutout from her Alpha co-star, Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in YRF's Alpha with Sharvari.

Also read: Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt gets a violent birthday gift from Bobby Deol in YRF spy universe film. Watch

What Alia said

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram stories to wish her upcoming co-star, Sharvari, a happy birthday. Resharing a video of Sharvari playing the song Maskara on the piano from Main Vaapas Aaunga, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday star. Wishing you all the joy in the world and more."

Alia Bhatt via Instagram.

The birthday celebration comes at an important moment in Sharvari's career. Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, released in theatres on June 12. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead to Alpha

With Main Vaapas Aaunga now in theatres, the excitement steadily building around Alpha, set for July 12 release. Yash Raj Films dropped the first teaser on June 10. The teaser gives a fierce first look at Alia Bhatt as a lethal young assassin, raised and trained to kill by Bobby Deol's character. The blockbuster action-thriller also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, with co-lead Sharvari’s character set to be revealed later in the campaign.

According to the makers, the film is designed to break new ground for female-fronted action cinema in India: “Alpha is a true blue popcorn entertainer that is intended to be a celebration of the Alpha attitude of two girls in a never been done before action film fronted by women in cinema!”

 
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