Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt gets a violent birthday gift from Bobby Deol in YRF spy universe film. Watch

Alpha teaser: The teaser for Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt , Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, was dropped on Wednesday. The next film in the Yash Raj Films spy universe tells the origin story of a new spy working for a secret agency. The teaser involves Alia’s character getting a violent birthday gift from Bobby’s character.

Alpha teaser The teaser of Alpha begins with what looks like a sweet father-daughter date. But it soon changes when Bobby, who plays Alia’s father in the film, hands her the key to a room. In the same breath with which he wishes her on her 18th birthday, he asks her to carry out her first task. When she bristles because she thought he had planned her birthday dinner, he reminds her that this is what she has trained for her whole life.

The teaser soon goes into full gear, showing how Alia’s character has been trained by Bobby since her childhood. He even tattoos her with the Alpha organisation’s symbol while telling her all about the secret program to make India’s next gen soldiers. Later in the teaser, Alia gets to kick some butt as she gets into action mode. But the teaser ends by showing us how proud the father looked as the daughter gets her first mission done on her 18th birthday.

About Alpha Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is based on a screenplay written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. Alpha is the next film in the YRF spy universe that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was teased at the end of War 2, with a glimpse of Bobby shown training a young girl.

In April, Alia spoke about Alpha with Femina and said, “I think what made me say ‘yes’ was, number one, it’s a genre that I’m betting on, and one that has not been accepted in the past, in India at least. So, I wanted to understand: why has it not been accepted wholeheartedly in the past?” She also stated that there have been female action characters in films driven by men, but never a story where the female takes the lead, and the film has clicked.

Alpha finally also has a release date. It will be released in theatres on July 3.