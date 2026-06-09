Raha steals hearts at Lara Dhawan's birthday party, runs to mom Alia Bhatt in adorable video: ‘She’s growing so fast

The video, shared by several fan pages on X, shows Raha, dressed in a cute pink midi dress with her hair tied in a half-ponytail, playing with toys. Alia then calls her over, and Raha comes running towards her mother. Alia was seen dressed casually in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Varun, meanwhile, opted for an all-white outfit. The venue was decorated with balloons, and a separate play area had been set up for the children to enjoy.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their daughter Lara Dhawan's birthday on June 3. A video from the birthday celebration has now surfaced online, showing Raha Kapoor having a delightful time at the party while her mother, Alia Bhatt, keeps a watchful eye on her. The heartwarming mother-daughter moment has left fans gushing, with their adorable bond winning hearts across social media.

The video left fans in awe of Alia and Raha's bond, while many could not stop talking about Raha's cuteness. One comment read, "Cute daughter, cutest mommy." Another wrote, "This is so cute." A fan commented, "She's (Raha) so cute omg." Another wrote, "Just look at Raha's hair. She is growing so fast." One fan also remarked, "Students (Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan) itne bade kab hogye yaar (when did they grow up so much), their kids are playing together."

About Lara Dhawan Varun and Natasha welcomed their daughter, Lara Dhawan, in 2024. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her arrival. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Varun has also revealed that becoming a girl dad has softened him and that he is willing to do anything his daughter wants him to do. In a recent podcast, he spoke about Lara being diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip), which affected her ability to walk and run properly. He shared that she underwent a procedure and is now recovering.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, in 2022. In 2023, the couple shared a glimpse of their daughter, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness. However, the couple have since requested paparazzi not to photograph Raha.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's upcoming work Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari in key roles. While the film was initially scheduled to release on July 10, reports suggest it may now arrive in cinemas on July 3.

Varun, meanwhile, will next be seen in Bhediya 2, which is scheduled to release in cinemas in August this year.