Alia Bhatt feels 'like a cloud' in BTS video from Brazil, laughs and shares conversations with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently travelled to Brazil, has shared a video giving a peek at her moments at Netflix's Tudum event. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Alia posted a video which also featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses with her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra's new pics hint at major plot reveal)

Alia with Gal and Jamie

Alia Bhatt recently travelled to Brazil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video started, Alia was seen in a bathrobe getting ready for the event. She laughed and told someone, "I am feeling like I'm on a cloud. Or I am feeling like I am a cloud." The clip then showed glimpses from inside a flight. Alia said, "Let's do this" as she posed during her photoshoot in a pink outfit. She also hugged Gal Gadot and Jamie after arriving for the event. Alia and Gal shared a conversation as the latter held her earrings.

In the next segment, Alia was seen in her black outfit as she clicked pictures with a camera and then made faces. She said, "Ready for round two" and blew kisses at the camera. Alia also spoke at the event, made hand hearts and signed her pictures. Later, she shared laughs with Gal and Jamie as they sat for an interview.

Alia at Tudum event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she sat in her bathrobe later and feasted on dessert, Alia said, "I am going to the main event which is the Tudum event." She then wore her green outfit to the event. Jamie teased Alia and Gal making them laugh. The video ended with Alia sitting in a cart next to Gal and saying, "Bye."

Fans react to Alia's new video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip, Alia captioned it, "A recap of my #Tudum moments #HeartOfStone @netflix @galgadot, @jamiedornan." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Go little rockstar." A comment read, "Watching you on screen is like witnessing a cloud transforming into a work of art." Another person said, "Who else agrees Alia Bhatt is growing more and more despite all negativity?" "Alia will rock in Heart Of Stone," said an Instagram user.

All about Heart of Stone

Alia will mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper. Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. Apart from Alia, Gal and Jamie, the movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. It will release on Netflix on August 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Alia had said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON