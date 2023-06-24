Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra's new pics hint at major plot reveal

Days after the teaser release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, new stills from the film have now been shared by the production house, Dharma Movies. It includes solo pictures of all the lead actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. However, if one looks closely, they can also find a major plot twist in the pictures of Dharmendra and Shabana. Also read: Alia Bhatt shows Dharmendra glimpses of his romantic past in wholesome pic from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani New Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stills feature Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Randhawas and Chatterjee have a past connect

Dharmendra is seen in a floral blue shirt as he fondly remembers a past incident while holding a knitted red muffler in his hand. Another still featuring Shabana shows her in a red cotton saree, thinking about something with a smile on her face and the same red muffler in her hand. The two are not related as such in the film as Dharmendra plays Rocky's grandfather and Shabana plays Rani's grandmother. Ranveer will be seen as Rocky Randhawa and Alia as Rani Chatterjee in the film.

Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

More stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The other stills show Jaya Bachchan in a blue salwar suit and white hair. She plays the role of Dharmendra's wife and Ranveer's grandmother. There is also a colourful still of Ranveer from a dance number. Alia is seen in a yellow chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse paired with silver jewellery and a bindi in a solo still. There are also two romantic stills of Alia and Ranveer. While one shows them in white, another shows Ranveer in a bright green jacket and blue denims and Alia in a pink saree. There is also a still of Dharmendra kissing Ranveer's forehead in an emotional moment.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's solo stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which marks Karan Johar's return to direction after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will be released in the 25th anniversary year of the filmmaker in the industry. It will hit theatres on July 28. The production house had earlier shared the first posters with the caption: "Do alag parivaar, ek bada dhamaka (two different families, one big blast)! Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees". The film has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

