Alia Bhatt shows Dharmendra glimpses of his romantic past in wholesome pic from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After playing a pivotal role in the web series Taj, Dharmendra will now be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 87-year-old has now shared a behind-the-scene picture from the film sets which shows him in the middle of a sweet moment with co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance and fight in this epic family drama. Watch Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, loving Alia is showing me glimpses of my romantic past ….. …… Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” It shows Dharmendra and Alia keenly watching something on an iPad with smiles on their faces. While Dharmendra is seen holding the iPad with one hand, he caresses Alia's cheek with the other.

Fans of the two actors loved the picture. Sunny Deol showered the post with heart emojis. Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty commented on the post, “Love you Dharm uncle.” A fan wrote, “The film industry is a family.” “So cute,” reacted another. A fan also wrote, “Love you both, so excited for the film." A comment also read, "No one can be as romantic like you present and past or future! We name our children after your children even I’m younger than your sons. You are the real He-Man of Hollywood and Bollywood. The most handsome man ever was born. Great respect and love for you sir."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to director's chair after 7 years. Sharing the teaser's link recently, Karan wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser. He wrote on Instagram, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew.”

The film will release in theatres on July 28. It is Alia and Ranveer's second collaboration after the 2019 hit, Gully Boy. The film teaser showed all that Karan Johar is known for: extravagant sets, female actors in chiffon sarees, family drama and dance numbers with several background artists.

