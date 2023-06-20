Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance and fight in this epic family drama. Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

The one-minute teaser opened with a solo shot of Ranveer Singh dancing in a lavish set-up, presumably at a family event as back-up dancers decked up in ethnic outfits stood behind him and Alia Bhatt in the most picturesque location. She wore a pink saree as she posed in front of snow-clad mountains. What followed was a series of close-up shots of Alia and Ranveer wearing their designer best and posing in various indoor and outdoor locations.

There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. There was a shot of Alia walking down the aisle decked up as a bride. What followed were glimpses of the remaining main characters of the film – from Jaya Bachchan to Shabana Azmi.

Reactions to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser

As soon as the makers dropped the teaser, many commented on the YouTube video. One wrote, “In love with the teaser! Can't stop humming the song, can we release it already? One more said, “Karan Johar has cracked the formula to create hype with teaser by including Arijit's voice. First Ae Dil Hai mushkil, then Kalank and now this.”

A person also wrote, “Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in one movie. Now, this movie will be all-time blockbuster.” One more comment read, “Goosebumps! What a grand setting, high on family and drama. Can't wait to see this one.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The first posters were unveiled on May 25, on the occasion of Karan Johar’s birthday. After introducing the two leads of the film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt – Rocky and Rani – Karan and the cast had taken to Instagram to share more posters from the film that introduced the families of each of the leads – the Randhawas and the Chatterjees.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family, while Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family.

Ahead of the teaser, Karan had said in an Instagram post, “After 7 years… back in the director’s chair…I am excited , nervous and yet so happy to begin the last lap of our prem kahani (love story)… Watch this space for the teaser… coming super soon with all our love to you..."

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan reunites not just with Alia, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year (2012), but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in his 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

