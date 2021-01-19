Alia Bhatt hospitalised for exertion, co-star Seema Pahwa says Sanjay Leela Bhansali runs smooth set

After actor Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation due to exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, has offered an insight into director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's methods.

On Monday, reports of Alia's hospitalisation emerged. It was said that the actor returned to work the next day.

Seema told Bombay Times in an interview, “I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

She added, "Also, we aren’t even traveling for this project as largely the film has been shot at a set in suburban Mumbai. Almost 90% of the film is done only a few songs are left.”

Previously, Seema had heaped praise on Alia. She'd told Pinkvilla, “Bahut hi sanskari ladki hai. Bado ki respect karna aata hai, dusre ache kalakaro ki respect karna aata hai, bahut cooperate karti hai (She is a cultured girl. She respects elders, she respects other actors.). Set pe, abhi tak itna lamba schedule uske saath kiya hai, maine kabhi nahi dekha ke wo set pe late aa rahi ho ya set pe tantrum dikha rahi ho (I’ve done long hours with her, but not once has she arrived late or complained). Wo pyaari si bachhi hai jo ki bahut hi sincere hai apne kaam ko leke aur wo bhi bahut passionate hai (She is very passionate about her craft.).”

Also read: Alia Bhatt saved a child actor from embarrassment on Gangubai Kathiawadi set, co-star Seema Pahwa recalls story

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She was a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Alia also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more