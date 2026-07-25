‘It's done bro’: Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister on July 25 after days of nationwide protests. This came after alleged irregularities during the NEET exams and a paper leak. Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar and more reacted to the news on social media. (Also Read: ‘This is democracy’: Kamal Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Pa Ranjith, Chinmayi react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation)

Alia Bhatt reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Alia Bhatt and several other celebrities reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Alia shared her reaction on her Instagram Stories after news broke of Pradhan’s resignation. She wrote, “Gen Z showed up! The rest is history.” Two days ago, she released a note that read: “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices.

Alia Bhatt reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

She also added, “They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them. Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar chime in

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{{^usCountry}} “Happy to see voices heard. It's done bro,” wrote Ibrahim on his Instagram Stories, referencing how Salman Khan had written, “Sonam, it’s done, bro,” while asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. He also added in another Story, “Democracy. Gen Z and the youth of India (salute and Indian flag emojis).” Sara Ali Khan also wrote ‘Democracy’ on her Instagram stories with heart, Indian flag and folded hands emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Happy to see voices heard. It's done bro,” wrote Ibrahim on his Instagram Stories, referencing how Salman Khan had written, “Sonam, it’s done, bro,” while asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. He also added in another Story, “Democracy. Gen Z and the youth of India (salute and Indian flag emojis).” Sara Ali Khan also wrote ‘Democracy’ on her Instagram stories with heart, Indian flag and folded hands emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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The Pataudi siblings on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

“India won today. Democracy won today. The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So f**king proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam,” wrote Ishaan Khatter while posting a picture of himself holding a drawing that read ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution). Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the news with clapping emojis on a journalist’s post about Pradhan’s resignation.

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Tina Dutta, Ayesha Kanga, Malaika Arora, Anjali Sivaraman, Shibani Akhtar, and several others have also reacted to the news on social media. Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Hanumankind, Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Shalini Pandey, Arivu, and others took part in protests across the country. After the Chalo Sansad march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament resulted in the use of lathis and tear gas by the Delhi Police, protests intensified across the country.