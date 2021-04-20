Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt is impressed with Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video dedicated to her: 'Bahut hard'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is impressed with Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video dedicated to her: 'Bahut hard'

Alia Bhatt recently reacted to a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video made for her. The actor is on a vacation with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Alia Bhatt reacts to a Pakistani rapper's video on her.

Alia Bhatt is channelling her Gully Boy spirit to praise a Pakistani rapper's video made especially for her. Muhammad Shah, a rapper and comedian from the neighbouring country, posted a video a few days ago in which he's rapping about her in the hope to impress her.

Shah penned the lyrics by intertwining the titles of her movies and used clips from them as well. This includes Raazi, Student of the Year, Highway, and 2 States. After he delivered the rap, he realises she has a boyfriend and decides to shift his attention to another Bollywood actor, Janhvi Kapoor.

He shared the video with the caption, "In the first episode of 'What if' #onlylovetoshare." Alia, on Monday, dropped the comment, "Bohut hard" with a few fire emojis to give her seal of approval to the video. He replied, "@aliaabhatt I love you."

Alia Bhatt's comment on Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Little Inaaya helps Kunal with his art while Soha watches, see video

Navya Nanda praises women athletes winning medals in Asian Games

Anushka Sharma glows in Virat Kohli's romantic new Instagram pic. See here

Tahir Raj Bhasin: The best thing to do right now is to know that better times are ahead of us

Alia has been vacationing in the Maldives with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, headed out of the country. Their joint appearance came days after Alia and Ranbir recovered from Covid-19. Ranbir was diagnosed in March and recovered later that month whereas Alia revealed she had contracted the virus earlier this month. She tested negative for Covid-19 last week.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma glows in Virat Kohli's romantic new Instagram pic. See here

Since the ease of the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Alia has been busy wrapping up her projects. The actor has been completing work on her much-delayed movie Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

She also dropped the teaser of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year. She plays a gun-wielding brothel owner in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The actor also has SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline. She plays a supporting role in the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt gully boy

Related Stories

bollywood

Rangoli Chandel says 'nepo gang' is spreading lies about Thalaivi to hide this about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
fashion

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twin in white, jet off to Maldives post Covid recovery

UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 01:03 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP