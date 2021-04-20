Alia Bhatt is impressed with Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video dedicated to her: 'Bahut hard'

Alia Bhatt is channelling her Gully Boy spirit to praise a Pakistani rapper's video made especially for her. Muhammad Shah, a rapper and comedian from the neighbouring country, posted a video a few days ago in which he's rapping about her in the hope to impress her.

Shah penned the lyrics by intertwining the titles of her movies and used clips from them as well. This includes Raazi, Student of the Year, Highway, and 2 States. After he delivered the rap, he realises she has a boyfriend and decides to shift his attention to another Bollywood actor, Janhvi Kapoor.

He shared the video with the caption, "In the first episode of 'What if' #onlylovetoshare." Alia, on Monday, dropped the comment, "Bohut hard" with a few fire emojis to give her seal of approval to the video. He replied, "@aliaabhatt I love you."

Alia Bhatt's comment on Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video.

Alia has been vacationing in the Maldives with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, headed out of the country. Their joint appearance came days after Alia and Ranbir recovered from Covid-19. Ranbir was diagnosed in March and recovered later that month whereas Alia revealed she had contracted the virus earlier this month. She tested negative for Covid-19 last week.

Since the ease of the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Alia has been busy wrapping up her projects. The actor has been completing work on her much-delayed movie Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

She also dropped the teaser of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi earlier this year. She plays a gun-wielding brothel owner in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The actor also has SS Rajamouli's RRR in the pipeline. She plays a supporting role in the movie.