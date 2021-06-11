Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt joins Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan for lunch date in Mumbai, see pic
bollywood

Alia Bhatt joins Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan for lunch date in Mumbai, see pic

Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as she poses with Shaheen Bhatt and friends during a lunch date. The picture was shared by Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan joined their friends for a lunch together.

Alia Bhatt accompanied her sister Shaheen Bhatt, her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan and a few other friends for a lunch date in Mumbai. The Guilty actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a few pictures from their lunch at a restaurant in the city.

In a picture, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and had her hair tied back. She sported a pair of hoop earrings to complete her outfit. She was seen seated beside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, while her gang surrounded the Bhatt siblings. The Brahmastra star was seen flashing a smile in the photo. Akansha Ranjan shared the picture with the caption, "Is this heaven." The actor also shared another picture with a friend.

Alia Bhatt poses with her sister Shaheen and their friends in a latest pic.

Alia was photographed at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Thursday. She will soon appear in the filmmaker's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She plays a character based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser was released earlier this year.

Over the past few weeks, Alia had dedicated her social media handles toward amplifying calls for resources amid India's severe Covid-19 second wave. The actor frequently shared posts, featuring contact numbers and information on vaccination.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's fans believe they spotted Ranbir Kapoor in her live session. Watch

Alia's step towards helping and educating followers came shortly after she and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor were among those who received flak for heading on international trips amid India's fight against the second wave.

Ranbir and Alia had taken a short trip to the Maldives in April. They were photographed at the airport together. The couple had taken the trip a few weeks after they recovered from Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt akansha ranjan alia bhatt shaheen bhatt

Related Stories

bollywood

Alia Bhatt in splits as Neetu Kapoor shares an 'ironical pic' with late Rishi Kapoor: 'Love this'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:53 PM IST
bollywood

Baby Alia Bhatt takes a break from swimming, poses for camera in throwback pic

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:20 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP