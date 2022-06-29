Alia Bhatt poses with Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor with Natasha Poonawalla in new pics from London

It appears that Bollywood stars had a mini-reunion in London where some of them are working while others are on vacation. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently shared glimpses of his London outings, which showed him hanging out with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor among others. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan meet Kunal Nayyar in London

Manish took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from his London trip. One picture showed him posing with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Alia, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has been in London for the filming of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. The mum-to-be posed in a white outfit and sunglasses in the sun-kissed picture. Manish captioned the image, "Taking in the London sun."

Just an hour later, he shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor, in which he was seen wearing the same outfit as his pictures with Alia and Karan. He captioned it, "With my favourite @kareenakapoorkhan." Kareena, who has been on a vacation in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, was wearing a hoodie and a cap. Manish shared another picture with Kareena in which their friend Natasha Poonawalla was also present. He captioned it, "The best girls."

Manish Malhotra shared pictures from London on Instagram.

Later in the day, Manish shared a picture in a different outfit, in which he was seen posing with Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan among others. He captioned it, "With the beauties."

The pictures came as Alia angrily reacted to reports that her husband Ranbir Kapoor will be arriving in the UK next month to bring her back home. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads. We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.”

