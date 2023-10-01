Alia Bhatt recalls when dad Mahesh Bhatt 'barely had any money', says mom Soni Razdan 'never became mainstream heroine'

Alia Bhatt spoke about how actor-mother Soni Razdan had no connection to films and couldn’t speak Hindi well at the start of her acting career. Alia also opened up about father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in her recent interview with Elle US. She said that although people associate her father with his success, he also struggled. She recalled the time he was 'battling an addiction to alcohol'. Also read: Mahesh says he's 'the only one who made two flops' with Shah Rukh

Alia says Mahesh and Soni struggled for her privilege

Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt. (File Photo)

The actor told the magazine about Mahesh Bhatt, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Arth (1982) and Saaransh (1984), "He had a bunch of flops at one point; he barely had any money, and he was battling an addiction to alcohol. He eventually gave up drinking, but things were still very up and down with his life and work. My parents struggled to get to a point where I could enjoy their privilege. I do recognise that. If tomorrow I don’t do well and I stop getting films, I’ll still always acknowledge the fact that I got such great opportunities, so I can never really complain.”

Alia Bhatt on Soni Razdan's career

Soni, who was born and raised in the UK by her German mother and Kashmiri father, has acted in TV shows like Buniyaad and films such as Raazi, which also featured Alia. Speaking about her struggles, Alia told Elle US, “My mother came from nowhere and didn’t know how she was going to make it. She had no connection to films and went from theaters to film studios to television studios to audition. She also couldn’t speak Hindi well, so that was difficult for her. She never became a mainstream heroine. But she worked very hard. People say you just need to work hard and you’ll make it, but that’s not true.”

Alia added that whenever her mother got an opportunity to act, that’s what she did – whether it was television, film, or theater. She added that Soni's experience 'made a big impact' on her as it made her aware of her privilege from an early age. Alia also said that Soni was always preparing her for acting – from advising her on being punctual and patient to helping her develop a thick skin 'either for rejection or for what people will be saying' about her.

