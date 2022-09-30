Mahesh Bhatt says he's 'the only one who made two flops' with Shah Rukh Khan: 'He still treated my like king'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has heaped praises on actor Shah Rukh Khan calling him an 'unusual guy' adding that he will always be grateful to him. In a new interview, Mahesh also called Shah Rukh Khan a 'very big man' and added 'you don't make people like that'. Mahesh also laughed and said that he is 'the only one who has made two flops' with Shah Rukh. (Also Read | When Mahesh Bhatt said his family will miss him but be happy upon his death)

Shah Rukh featured in Chaahat (1996) a romantic musical directed by Mahesh. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Pooja Bhatt and Ramya Krishnan. He also starred in Mahesh's directorial Duplicate (1998) an action comedy. It also stars Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh said, "I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. An unusual guy I'll always be grateful to him."

He also called Shah Rukh 'outstanding' and added, "You don't make people like that. He's an amazing guy. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I've listened to his heartbeat. There's a very big man in it, a very generous, courageous, great human being."

Mahesh's last directorial film was Sadak 2 (2020) an action thriller produced by Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh Films. A sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover, Makrand Deshpande and Priyanka Bose. Pooja Bhatt makes a special appearance in the film which marks Mahesh's return as a director after 20 years.

Currently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh also has Jawan with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

