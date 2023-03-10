Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan once dropped a drunk Mahesh Bhatt home: ‘You forgot where you lived'

In a new interview with Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Bhatt has recalled the time he battled alcoholism. The filmmaker talked about the time he got so drunk that he spent the night on a footpath. He remembered how it was his second daughter Shaheen's birth that changed things for him.

Arbaaz Khan hosted Mahesh Bhatt on a new episode of The Invincibles. He talked about the time him and older brother Salman Khan had to drop him home. “You were so drunk but dad said he has to go home. We tried to take you home in a cab. You forgot where you lived. We were embarrassed but also giggling. You've made a 360 transition post that," Arbaaz told Mahesh.

The filmmaker replied, “One day, I woke up and I found myself sleeping on the footpath of JVPD scheme. I remember my face was on the concrete and dawn was just breaking. I realised I had gone for some party and I had fallen down on the road and slept there. I remember walking up to my house, I was living with Soni. She said. ‘What happened to you?’ I said, 'I don't know, I've become an alcoholic'.' And then a miracle happened. My first baby was born with Soni, Shaheen. When I came to the hospital, I was holding Shaheen in my arms and I went to kiss her, I got this feeling as if she moved away. She couldn't bear the fumes of alcohol. She couldn't have done, she was a baby, but this is what I hallucinated and projected. That did it."

Mahesh Bhatt has four kids. The first two from his first marriage with Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt) are Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. His daughters with Soni Razdan are Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh's last release was Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

