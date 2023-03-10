Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan once dropped a drunk Mahesh Bhatt home: ‘You forgot where you lived'

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan once dropped a drunk Mahesh Bhatt home: ‘You forgot where you lived'

bollywood
Published on Mar 10, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Director Mahesh Bhatt once got so drunk at writer Salim Khan's home that his sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan had to drop him home.

Mahesh Bhatt once needed to be dropped home by Salman Khan when got a little too drunk.
Mahesh Bhatt once needed to be dropped home by Salman Khan when got a little too drunk.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In a new interview with Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Bhatt has recalled the time he battled alcoholism. The filmmaker talked about the time he got so drunk that he spent the night on a footpath. He remembered how it was his second daughter Shaheen's birth that changed things for him.

Arbaaz Khan hosted Mahesh Bhatt on a new episode of The Invincibles. He talked about the time him and older brother Salman Khan had to drop him home. “You were so drunk but dad said he has to go home. We tried to take you home in a cab. You forgot where you lived. We were embarrassed but also giggling. You've made a 360 transition post that," Arbaaz told Mahesh.

The filmmaker replied, “One day, I woke up and I found myself sleeping on the footpath of JVPD scheme. I remember my face was on the concrete and dawn was just breaking. I realised I had gone for some party and I had fallen down on the road and slept there. I remember walking up to my house, I was living with Soni. She said. ‘What happened to you?’ I said, 'I don't know, I've become an alcoholic'.' And then a miracle happened. My first baby was born with Soni, Shaheen. When I came to the hospital, I was holding Shaheen in my arms and I went to kiss her, I got this feeling as if she moved away. She couldn't bear the fumes of alcohol. She couldn't have done, she was a baby, but this is what I hallucinated and projected. That did it."

Mahesh Bhatt has four kids. The first two from his first marriage with Lorraine Bright (Kiran Bhatt) are Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. His daughters with Soni Razdan are Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh's last release was Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan arbaaz khan mahesh bhatt + 1 more
salman khan arbaaz khan mahesh bhatt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out