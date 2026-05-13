Alia Bhatt meets F1 driver Carlos Sainz at Cannes, internet calls it the ultimate crossover: ‘Not on 2026 bingo card’

The opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival gave the internet a crossover nobody had on their 2026 bingo card. Actor Alia Bhatt and Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr. crossed paths at the opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and social media instantly hit full speed.

Alia meets Carlos Sainz Jr

On Tuesday, Alia stole the spotlight on the opening day of Cannes Film Festival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, Alia stole the spotlight on the opening day of the global film festival with her glamorous look. Several videos of her outing have emerged on social media. One video shows Alia meeting Carlos.

The moment played out at a Cannes gathering, where Carlos looked suave in a tux while mingling with a star-studded guest list that included Alia Bhatt, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. But it was Carlos’ interaction with Alia and their photos together that truly left fans swooning over the unexpected duo.

Pictures and videos from the event captured Alia greeting Carlos Sainz Jr. with a cheek kiss before the two slipped into an animated conversation. The F1 star later stood beside Alia as the celebrity-packed group came together for photographs, giving fans yet another viral moment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The unexpected meeting of glam and Grand Prix left fans swooning, with many calling it the “crossover of the year” as photos and clips from the moment caught attention on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unexpected meeting of glam and Grand Prix left fans swooning, with many calling it the “crossover of the year” as photos and clips from the moment caught attention on social media. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One wrote, “carlos sainz meeting alia bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card… what is this crossover even”, with another sharing, what multiverse timeline is this… Seeing Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt in the same frame just short-circuited my brain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, “carlos sainz meeting alia bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card… what is this crossover even”, with another sharing, what multiverse timeline is this… Seeing Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt in the same frame just short-circuited my brain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Never thought I'd see the day Carlos was in an Alia Bhatt and Jane Fonda sandwich being questioned about the languages he speaks,” one wrote.

“Are my eyes deceiving me or is that alia bhatt next to carlos freaking sainz?What’s this crossover??” one post read. One read, “NO WAY CARLOS AND ALIA!!!!!!”

“Carlos sainz and alia bhatt together is the most unexpected crossover i've seen this year,” one wrote.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes outing

After making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Alia is back at the festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. The film festival started on May 12 and will run till May 23.

For her first red-carpet outing, Alia opted for a custom haute couture piece by Tamara Ralph. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a structured strapless bodice with a sculpted sweetheart neckline that dipped into a bold plunge detail. What truly elevated the outfit, however, was the sheer chiffon dupatta-style cape on her arms. She paired her blush-toned gown with a necklace featuring a composition of 168.27 carats of rare pink coral. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the film front, Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Love & War will release in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON