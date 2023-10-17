Alia Bhatt accepts Best Actress National Film Award in her wedding saree, fans laud her sustainable fashion choice

Alia Bhatt accepted the National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, dressed in her beautiful wedding saree. The actor, who arrived with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, chose to wear the white saree she wore on the day of her wedding last year. Pictures and videos from the ceremony are now going viral on social media, where fans showered love on the actor's look from the prestigious event. (Also read: Alia Bhatt glows in white as she leaves with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar for National Film Awards in Delhi. Watch)

Alia rewears wedding saree

Alia Bhatt won hearts with her look for the National Awards ceremony.

Alia looked radiant in her white ivory saree featuring delicate golden embroidery from celebrated designer Sabyasachi. The actor tied her hair in a bun and chose a different set of jewellery for the event. She completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and a red bindi. She also wore white roses on her hair, a look that seemed to be inspired by her titular character in Gangubai Kathiawadi. As she accepted the award, Ranbir was seen capturing the special moment in his mobile.

Fan reactions

Videos on X (formerly Twitter) went viral shortly after Alia's look surfaced online. Reacting to her look, a fan wrote "She looks absolutely stunning." A fan also said, "I like how she didn't change anything with her saree kept it as it is." Another wrote, "Fact that it was an important personal day then and it's an very important day professionally today! Girl Going Good!" A comment read, "She is inspiring in so many ways. Breaking notions and redefining stuff is what makes her very very different."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 at their Mumbai home last year. She looked stunning in the same ivory saree with golden details on her wedding day. She paired it with heavy kundan jewellery but kept her makeup simple. Earlier, she had told Vogue in an interview, “I love a saree. It’s the most comfortable garment in the world, which is why I wore one for my wedding and not a lehenga.”

