Alia Bhatt glows in white as she leaves with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar for National Film Awards in Delhi. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left for Delhi to attend the National Film Awards scheduled at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday. The couple was spotted at Mumbai's private Kalina airport as they arrived for their flight. Alia will be receiving her National Film Award for Best Actor for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt opt for traditional look, Deepika Padukone turns ‘boss lady’ at inauguration of IOC session Apoorva Mehta, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Kalina airport on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir to attend National Film Awards in Delhi

At the airport, Alia Bhatt was dressed in an ivory salwar suit and had her hair tied in a bun. Ranbir was in a black hoodie and pants and even wore sunglasses for the early morning flight. Both of them smiled and waved to the paparazzi.

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film Mimi. She played a dancer and a surrogate mother in the film and reached Delhi on Monday for the award ceremony. When the awards were announced, Alia had given a shoutout to Kriti on Instagram. She had written, “P.S – Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster.”

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi has won multiple awards including Best Screenplay (Adapted) for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha, Best Dialogue Writer for Utkarshini and Prakash Kapadia and Best Editing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Karan Johar to also attend National Film Awards

Karan Johar along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorv Mehta also left for Delhi. The two were spotted at the Kalina airport for the early morning flight. Karan Johar's production Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta at Kalina airport.

Reacting to the award announcement, Karan had written on Instagram, “What an absolute honour! Extending my deepest gratitude to @mib_india & to the esteemed @official.anuragthakur for recognising our film #Shershaah worthy of the prestigious National Award. You will so rarely find all the right people at the right time - come together with their buzzing creative energies and passion to create something special that turns into something extraordinary! Shershaah was that for us. Thank you for giving us your unabashed love. Yeh dil maange more!”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON