Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt opt for traditional look, Deepika Padukone turns ‘boss lady’ at inauguration of IOC session

A few Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone attended the inauguration of 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. While Ranbir and Alia were twinning in traditional navy blue ensembles, Deepika arrived in a formal look in a check pantsuit. Also read: Animal song Hua Main: 'Besharam ladki' Rashmika Mandanna kisses Ranbir Kapoor in front of her family. Watch Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone spotted at NMACC on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at NMACC

Ranbir looked a dapper in a bandhgala paired with a white churidaar. Alia joined him to pose for pictures outside NMACC in a navy blue kurta-palazzo set. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and completed her look with a heavy earrings and a bindi on her forehead.

Fans simply loved their collaborated look and complemented them in the comments section of a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. A fan called them “sweet couple” while many called them “The best jodi”. “They're looking so gorgeous,” wrote one more fan. A fan reacted, “Alia looking so beautiful,” while another said, "She's so pretty."

Deepika Padukone at NMACC

On the other hand, Deepika looked gorgeous in a grey pantsuit with her side-parted hair tied in a bun. She paired it with a black top, black heels and a white handbag. A paparazzo shared her video from NMACC on Instagram and captioned it “Deepika Padukone’s Lady Boss look”.

A fan reacted to her look, “Wow..she looks amazing.” Another commented, “Look bhi best aur acting bhi (her look as well as her acting are the best).” Dedicating her a song, a fan also wrote, “Tenu suit suit karda (a suit suits you) look extremely beautiful.” Many called her ‘lady boss’ in the comments section.

The actors were among several high-profile guests who graced the event at NMACC on Saturday. Among them were Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Bajrang Punia, Leander Peas and many others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the IOC session which India is hosting for the second time after 40 years.

