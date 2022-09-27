Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor wish Bharat Sahni on his birthday: 'To our most favourite man'

Actors Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor among many others wished Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband-businessman Bharat Sahni on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia posted a candid photo featuring Bharat and Riddhima. She wrote, "To our most favourite man...happy birthday @brat.man !!!!!!! love youuuuuuu (sun emojis)." (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's jiju Bharat Sahni wants him, Alia Bhatt to have ‘lots of babies’)

On her Instagram Stories, Karisma Kapoor posted a selfie, seemingly clicked at Alia's wedding reception. In the photo, Karisma and Bharat smiled and posed for the camera. She added balloon emoji to the photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Bharat!" Karisma also tagged Bharat.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor posted a brief clip in which she and Bharat grooved to the music. The video is from their Rajasthan trip a few months ago. In the clip, Neetu stood behind Bharat as they did similar steps inside a restaurant.

Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday @brat.man. To more fun times together.” She added the hashtags--son, my vibe my tribe and blessings. Replying to the post, Riddhima wrote, "Cutest." Neetu reacted with heart eyes and red heart emojis. On her Instagram Stories, Neetu posted a photo of Riddhima and Bharat posing for the camera. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most wonderful human being @brat.man blessed."

On her Instagram Stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted several photos with Bharat. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "Happy happiest bday to the most incredible human being." Posting another picture, she said, "My best friend forever." Riddhima dropped a picture featuring herself, Bharat and their daughter Samara Sahni. She said, "We love you so much! Thank you for being you."

Riddhima is the daughter of veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. She is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat in 2006 in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Samara in 2011. Bharat and Riddhima currently reside in Delhi.

