Alia Bhatt talks about her 'I am not a parcel' comment: 'The man is also going to have the child'

Alia Bhatt set the records straight about her unusual reaction to fake reports about her pregnancy in June. She had reacted to an article which mentioned that her shoots were delayed because of her pregnancy. Justifying her anger, Alia now said that the incident woke the feminist in her. (Also read: Alia Bhatt finally shows her baby bump)

Alia Bhatt announced her first pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor in late June, months after they tied the knot. “Our baby ….. coming soon,” she wrote on social media. Days after the announcement, a report claimed that Ranbir might travel to the UK where Alia was filming for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, and bring her back as she is pregnant.

Responding to the claims, Alia had slammed, “Meanwhile we still live, in some people's heads, a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.”

Opening up about her anger behind the words, Alia told GOODTimes that she finds such things extremely outdated and regressive. “If in the garb of writing a positive article if you are actually going to be saying things like 'oh a woman's life is now totally going to go topsy turvy' that's a bit unfair. You are not saying that about the man, the man is also going to have the child. So, why is it only for the woman?”

“The only reason I reacted is because it was going for a hardcore commentary, so it woke the feminist in me with knives and all guns. It's not about me personally, you can say whatever the hell you want about me, I dont give shi* but if you are making a commentary on a woman in general, who is actually working since the beginning of (her) pregnancy. That's what pissed me off. The fact that I don't respond has made it clear that I have,” she further added.

Alia recently appeared in Netflix’s Darlings, alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. She will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, releasing on September 9.

