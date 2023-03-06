Alia Bhatt only Bollywood star on Variety's Impactful International Women of 2023 list

Alia Bhatt has added another feather to her cap. She has been named in Variety's list of Impactful International Women of 2023 list. The list includes overachieving women from different arenas of showbusiness who have delivered stellar work recently. (Also read: Alia Bhatt is overjoyed on making it to ‘greatest’ performances of all time list with Lupita Nyongo, Tom Hanks)

Alia was named for her work in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She said to the publication, “There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts." The small intro for her also mentions her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Karan Johar. “I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow [so it’s a dream come true from every angle],” she said.

Also on the list are the women of HBO hit House of the Dragon--Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Sonoya Mizuno. Spanish singer Rosalia is also on the list. The women of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, women of Real Housewives of Dubai and others also feature.

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Also last year she was seen in comedy-thriller Darlings. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, she played the madame of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. In RRR she was paired opposite Ram Charan and had a short role in the film.

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh. Also part of the film are Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Recently, the team of RRR got the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Award. As Alia and Jr NTR were not present for the event, they will be given the award later. On Friday, the organisation revealed that they will be sending out their trophies next week.

"Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organisers wrote on Twitter.

