Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt pens adorable birthday wish for mom, Soni Razdan: ‘Inspiration and strength’
bollywood

Alia Bhatt pens adorable birthday wish for mom, Soni Razdan: ‘Inspiration and strength’

Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture on mother, Soni Razdan's 65th birthday and called her an “inspiration and strength for life."
Soni Razdan with her daughter Alia Bhatt.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:13 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt wished her mother, Soni Razdan on her birthday in an Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture of Soni, she thanked her mom for being an “inspiration and strength for life."

Alia took to Instagram to wish her mom on her special day. Posting a throwback picture of Soni, Alia wrote, “happy birthday ma. my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie” In the photo, a very young Soni can be seen sitting with her back towards the camera.

RELATED STORIES

Soni is celebrating her 65th birthday this year. She rose to fame with films like Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi. In 1986, she got married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhat. The couple has two daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Soni called her daughters ‘bright young girls’ who know what they want. “Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything. Both my daughters are pretty sorted. They are very bright young girls who know what they want. Also, with kids these days, they don’t really share much about their issues with their families. They would rather go to their friends for advice and I don’t blame them for that. So whatever I get to know is quite late and so my conversations with them about their relationships are usually in hindsight,” she said.

Read More: Soni Razdan says she wished to work after Alia Bhatt's birth, told producer ‘don’t tell my husband'

Alia and Soni were seen together in the 2018 film Raazi. The film was a huge box office success and was also hailed by the critics.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. She will also be making a debut in South Indian Cinema with SS Rajamouli's RRR. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt alia bhatt photos soni razdan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP