Alia Bhatt pens adorable birthday wish for mom, Soni Razdan: ‘Inspiration and strength’

Alia Bhatt wished her mother, Soni Razdan on her birthday in an Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture of Soni, she thanked her mom for being an “inspiration and strength for life."

Alia took to Instagram to wish her mom on her special day. Posting a throwback picture of Soni, Alia wrote, “happy birthday ma. my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie” In the photo, a very young Soni can be seen sitting with her back towards the camera.

Soni is celebrating her 65th birthday this year. She rose to fame with films like Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi. In 1986, she got married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhat. The couple has two daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Soni called her daughters ‘bright young girls’ who know what they want. “Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything. Both my daughters are pretty sorted. They are very bright young girls who know what they want. Also, with kids these days, they don’t really share much about their issues with their families. They would rather go to their friends for advice and I don’t blame them for that. So whatever I get to know is quite late and so my conversations with them about their relationships are usually in hindsight,” she said.

Alia and Soni were seen together in the 2018 film Raazi. The film was a huge box office success and was also hailed by the critics.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. She will also be making a debut in South Indian Cinema with SS Rajamouli's RRR.