New mom Alia Bhatt performs aerial yoga, shares her workout experience: 'Rebuilding my connection with my core'

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture while performing aerial yoga. She shared that she tried it for first time after becoming a mother. She penned a long message sharing her workout experience after giving birth to Raha on November 6. Her celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a video of Alia on the Anshuka Yoga Instagram page, while performing aerial yoga with strength and ease. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor is joined by Jehangir Ali Khan during her yoga session, fans find it 'adorable'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, a yoga swing hammock can be seen hanging in the air. Alia made a namaste gesture as she posed for the camera. She was seen hanging upside down with utmost ease. She wore a black tee with black pants with a bun hairstyle during her yoga session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done.”

She concluded by saying, “After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actors Sonu Sood wrote, “By mistake you posted your pic upside down (laughing face and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)" and Ishaan Khatter commented, “Mama alia you are even more amazing :) big ups!” Doctor Manan Vora wrote, “This is so impressive.”

Reacting to Alia's post, one of her fans wrote, “You never cease to amaze me in every possible way. A true inspiration for youth.” Another fan commented, “Fitness queen.” Other fan wrote, “Be careful mam, stay strong and healthy.” “Love, love and love! You are rocking it yet again. Keep going”, added another one. Many fans dropped heart and clapping emojis.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on November 6. Alia shared the happy news on Instagram with an adorable post and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif as her upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON