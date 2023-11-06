Alia Bhatt posts picture of daughter Raha Kapoor messing with cake: ‘Happy birthday baby tiger’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor has turned one. On the occasion, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from the baby's first birthday celebration. While she didn't reveal Raha's face, one can see her little fingers destroying her birthday cake and praying with her parents. (Also Read: Raha Kapoor birthday: Dadi Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan can't believe Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter turned 1)

Alia's wish for Raha

Alia Bhatt posted a picture of Raha Kapoor destroying her birthday cake

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Monday and posted three pictures from Raha's birthday celebration. In the first one, Raha is seen messing with and almost destroying her birthday cake. The picture is a close-up of her fingers.

In the second one, Raha's little palms are holding a gulmohar flower. Alia and Ranbir's hands are next to hers, and holding a flower each as well. And, in the third picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen holding a jukebox on which French singer Edith Piaf's iconic 1945 song La Vie En Rose is playing. It translates to “Life in pink,” and Raha is seen wearing a pink dress for her first birthday.

Alia's caption read, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself (emojis).”

More wishes for Raha

Ranbir's Sanju co-star Dia Mirza commented on Alia's post, “Happy 1st Birthday Raha (tiger, red heart and butterfly emojis).”

Earlier in the day, Raha's dadi Neetu Kapoor, nani Soni Razdan, and aunt Riddhima Kapoor took to their respective Instagram Stories to wish Raha and express their surprise at how she's already turned one.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala's escape drama Jigra.

