Alia Bhatt puts on kaala chashma as she chills with bestie Akansha in new pic from Anushka Ranjan’s wedding celebrations

Producer Anu Ranjan shared a picture from her daughter Anushka Ranjan's wedding festivities, which took place just a few days ago. In the photo, Anu posed with her younger daughter Akansha Ranjan along with Soni Razdan and her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

On Thursday, Anu took to Instagram to share the poolside moment and captioned it, “Always heart to heart." Soni commented on the picture, “True that.”

In the picture, Anu can be seen wearing a dark blue salwar-kameez. Akansha wore a light blue lehenga and her best friend, Alia, donned a pink outfit with black sunglasses.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 22. The couple met during a fashion show organised by Anu's NGO. In October 2019, Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris.

Anushka shared a series of pictures from the wedding and captioned it, “Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together. Adi, you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed.”

The multi-day wedding was attended by many celebrities. All from Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D'Souza, Sussanne Khan and many more, were spotted at the wedding celebrations. Among others who attended the wedding reception were Rakesh Roshan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Madhur Bhandarkar, Poonam Dhillon and Varun Dhawan's mom Laali.

Aditya has recently released a music video featuring Anushka and himself, titled Meri Zindagi Mein. He has also starred in films such as Indoo Ki Jawani, Student Of The Year 2 and Purani Jeans.

Anushka started her Bollywood career in 2015 with Wedding Pullav. She also starred in Batti Gul Meter Chalu in 2018. The ALTBalaji series Fittrat featured Anushka and Aditya together.