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Alia Bhatt questions why Indian cinema still caters largely to men at the box office: ‘What happens to the women?’

According to actor Alia Bhatt, storytelling should take centre stage rather than gender, as she believes films ought to be “gender-agnostic.” 

May 13, 2026 07:52 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Actor Alia Bhatt, who has been drawing significant attention for her appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, has questioned the film industry’s continued obsession with catering to male audiences. The actor admitted she often wonders why conversations about cinema are still centred on creating content for men rather than on storytelling that speaks to everyone.

After making her debut last year, Alia Bhatt is back at the Cannes Film Festival.

For Alia, stories should be “gender-agnostic,” with content taking precedence over targeting a specific audience.

Alia on Indian cinema

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India on the sidelines of the film festival, Alia questioned the focus on a single gender in box-office hits.

She pointed to the success of films such as Barbie, Wuthering Heights and The Devil Wears Prada 2 as examples, and questioned why Indian cinema still largely caters to the male audience.

“When I look at the landscape, I think we’re in a very fascinating time today… If you take a look at the box office, you'll see the films that have done phenomenally well: Barbie, Wuthering Heights, and The Devil Wears Prada. These are a few; I am sure there are way more, and their main audience, perhaps, was women. Women were showing up, watching these films, which have now become massive hits,” Alia said.

After making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Alia is back at the festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. The film festival started on May 12 and will run till May 23.

For her first red-carpet outing, Alia opted for a custom haute couture piece by Tamara Ralph. She paired her blush-toned gown with a necklace featuring a composition of 168.27 carats of rare pink coral. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Before this, Alia was seen wearing a landscape-print ball gown by Yash Patil. The gown featured a classic, romantic silhouette with a corseted sweetheart bodice and delicate spaghetti straps that highlight her toned frame.

On the film front, Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Love & War will release in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024).

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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