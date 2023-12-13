Alia Bhatt radiates in pink at friend's pre-wedding festivity. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is extremely happy as one of her closest friends is all set to get married. On Wednesday, Alia attended a pre-wedding function of her friend in Mumbai. She opted for a desi look for the occasion. (Also Read: Twitter reacts to Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield's interaction at Red Sea Film Festival; check out pics and video)

Alia radiates in pink

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from a friend's pre-wedding ceremony

Alia exuded elegance donning a rani pink suit. She elevated her look with a braided bun and minimal make-up. After attending the function, she dropped several images featuring her girl gang. She wrote in the caption, “Dulhan ke yaar aur dher saara pyaar (The bride's pals and a lot of love) (heart emojis).”

Chandni Bhabhda, known as Alia's mimic on the internet, commented on her post, “Pink pink pink (emoji).”

What's Alia upto?

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s Jigra.The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

Alia Bhatt recently appeared at the Red International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During a conversation on the sidelines of the festival, Alia shared an anecdote about meeting actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time when she was 9.

She revealed that she worked as a child artist on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, Black (2005), where Ranbir served as an assistant director. “Actually, the one time my mother was okay for me to be a child actor was when I was nine because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali cause he was making a movie. And I walked into his office and who was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that time? Ranbir,” she said.

She added, “Obviously that time, he was not an actor so I didn’t even know, I wasn’t even looking at him, I was looking at SLB. I was like, ‘This is the director, I am looking at him… There’s a photo of us from that audition that I did for that movie that we were gonna do at that time, which I still have with me.”

