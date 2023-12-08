Alia Bhatt mingles with Pakistani celebs at Red Sea Film Festival; Mahira Khan poses with Andrew Garfield. See pics

Red Sea International Film Festival is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt appeared on the red carpet, and also took time out to pose with celebrities from Pakistan. A photo of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan schmoozing with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, among others, on the sidelines of the film festival has also surfaced. Also read: Alia Bhatt dazzles the Red Sea Film Festival in stunning looks. See pictures from red carpet Alia Bhatt, Mahira Khan and Andrew Garfield at Red Sea Film Festival.

Alia meets Pakistani celebs at film fest

With the curtain set to fall on the 10-day film festival on Saturday, the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival continued to pack A-listers at The Ritz-Carlton in Jeddah.

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed was spotted as he posed with celebs such as Adrien Brody, Nicolas Cage, Henry Golding and Joel Kinnaman. His wife Samina Humayun Saeed was seen with Alia Bhatt in a photo. Alia was dressed in an elaborate floral silver gown for the red carpet event.

In another photo being widely shared on social media, Pakistan actor Mahira Khan posed alongside Humayun Saeed and Andrew Garfield. Hollywood actors including Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Michelle Williams, Freida Pinto, Joel Kinnaman, Paz Vega and Sofia Vergara were also in attendance at the festival.

Reactions to Alia, Mahira's pics

Reacting to Alia's photo with Pakistani celebs, a fan wrote, "I wish Ahad (Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir) and Alia got a picture together!!!!!" Another commented on Mahira's group photo, "Need a solo picture of Mahira with Andrew." One also said, "Mahira with Spider-Man (heart eyes and red heart emojis)."

Alia's upcoming projects

Days before Alia, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were also seen attending events at Red Sea International Film Festival. Alia, who was last seen opposite Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's Jigra. The upcoming film is set to be released in 2024. Apart from this, Alia also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa.

