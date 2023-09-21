Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'can’t really do' with daughter Raha in India, but does without fail on holidays abroad

Alia Bhatt has opened up about what she looks forward to the most, when she visits cities like New York, ‘with less than half as many people as Mumbai’. In an interview with InStyle Australia, Alia discussed enjoying simple activities like taking daughter Raha Kapoor out for a stroll in a park, when they are abroad. Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor were recently on a vacation in New York with their 10-month-old baby. Also read: Alia Bhatt says just one look at daughter Raha gives her '1000-watt energy' when she isn't feeling great

Alia on not being able to take Raha for walks in India

Alia Bhatt has talked about her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha.

Speaking about walking with Raha Kapoor at a park, Alia Bhatt told the magazine, “We can’t really do that in India... I can’t take her out like that, it becomes a little complicated for us. So just walking around and watching her fall asleep in her pram, taking her to cafes and shopping. I put her in my little carrier and she’s just like, strapped onto me. That’s something that I really cherish.”

Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir had taken Raha for a walk in their apartment complex in Mumbai, and photos of the family had gone viral. However, Raha's face was not shown in the pictures, as per a request Alia and Ranbir made to the paparazzi in January this year. The couple had asked photographers to cover Raha's face with emojis.

Alia on travelling with Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in November last year. Their daughter Raha was born on November 6, 2022. Earlier in July, during an interview with Vogue India, Alia had opened up about travelling with her daughter Raha. The actor had said that she is now carrying stuff in her handbag for Raha all the time, including a handkerchief, mittens, a toy and a tiny book.

In the video, where she discusses what's in her handbag, Alia had said, “I realised when I was travelling from Mumbai to London, my bag had nothing to do with me. It basically just had my passport. But otherwise, it was her pacifier, her napkins, a burp cloth, her mittens, an extra pair of socks, an extra pair of this, a little toy, a little book. And I said, ‘Okay, okay, my bag has now become Raha’s bag. It's no longer my bag'.”

