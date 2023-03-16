Alia Bhatt says just one look at daughter Raha gives her '1000-watt energy' when she isn't feeling great

Alia Bhatt turned 30 on March 15. In a new interview, the actor, who gave birth to her and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, last year, opened up about how motherhood has changed her. Alia gave daughter Raha, who was born on November 6, 2022, the credit for giving her '1000-watt energy' whenever she felt not great or was low on energy. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is 'terribly missing' daughter Raha Kapoor as she joins mom Alia Bhatt for her Kashmir shoot

Alia also spoke about feeling 'mom guilt' as a new mother. She added it was 'very, very normal for most moms'. She said that Ranbir Kapoor as well as her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mom-actor Soni Razdan, and family were there to constantly check on her after Raha was born. Alia said they made it seem like she 'was doing the best job possible'.

Alia Bhatt told Humans of Bombay when asked about 'mom guilt', "It is a very regular feeling, guilt. Very, very normal; most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best... It is very important to understand that taking care of your mental health, whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy... what really helped me was my support system. My husband, my sister, my mom, my family were there to constantly check on me, constantly making it seem like I was doing the best job possible. It is a journey that had just begun, there is so much to explore now. Possibly the best journey I have been on in my life."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (left); a picture of Raha Kapoor's bedding set.

Alia said she had recently spoken to sister Shaheen Bhatt about her 'need to constantly do everything to perfection'. The actor admitted that as a working mom, she finds some days 'really tough'.

She said, "There are days when I find it really tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is no easy... my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can't just let things go, I have to be on top of everything. Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling. Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’."

Alia further spoke about the importance of 'a good night’s sleep', and said 'sleep is the most important thing to reenergize' oneself. The actor also said that women are meant to multitask. Alia said that without trying to sound 'pompous or arrogant', she felt that women are 'born multitaskers'. The actor added that she finds comfort and relief because she is a woman and 'can do it all'.

Alia will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which will be out in August this year.

