Alia Bhatt says she's been going out more with her daughter: ‘My bag has now become Raha’s bag’

Alia married her boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor last year in April. They had their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November. Since then, Alia has been on a break from acting, except shooting the song Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that's releasing this Friday in cinemas on July 28.

Alia says her bag has become all about Raha

However, Alia has revealed that she is now stepping out more often with her eight-month-old daughter now. In the video where she discusses what's in her handbag, Alia said, “I realised when I was travelling from Mumbai to London, my bag had nothing to do with me. It basically just had my passport. But otherwise it was her pacifier, her napkins, a blurp cloth, her mittens, an extra pair of socks, an extra pair of this, a little toy, a little book. And I said, ‘Okay, okay, my bag has now become Raha’s bag. It's no longer my bag.'”

What else is in Alia's bag?

Other accessories in Alia's bag, as per the video, include a Bluetooth dongle, a pair of her favourite sunglasses, a moisturizer, a sunscreen, a lot of spare hair ties, a bunch of lip balms, a lipstick, eye drops, a bracelet gifted by Ranbir, a Kindle and an eye mask.

“Main kafi forgetful insaan hu, kafi messy insaan hu (I'm a very forgetful and messy person). That's why whenever I travel, I travel with everything. Honestly, main apne ghar ko sath le ke ghoomti hu (I carry my home along) because I don't know any other way,” Alia said in the video.

