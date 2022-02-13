Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor can't take eyes off each other in new pic from Brahmastra, fans 'hope it lives up to the hype'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor can't take eyes off each other in new pic from Brahmastra, fans 'hope it lives up to the hype'

A new picture from Brahmastra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has made its way on social media. Check it out.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will star in Brahmastra as the lead couple.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:52 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra has found its way online. The picture show's Ranbir's Shiva gazing into the eyes of Alia's Isha.

The couple is looking at each other across a large metal gate. She is holding his hand as well. Fans are happy on finally catching a glimpse of the two of them from the movie. “Too cute," wrote one. “Shiva and isha will create magic on screen,” predicted another. A fan also hoped that the film lives up to the expectations. “Hope it lives up to the hype it has created so far,” the comment read.

RELATED STORIES

Brahmastra has been years in the making. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It is said to include a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as well. The film is a fantasy epic and just the first part of a planned trilogy. 

The film has set a release date of September 9 but has been delayed multiple times in the past, first due to reshoots and then due to the pandemic. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt, asked about her postponed wedding, says ‘I’m married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head for a long time’

As reported by Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, Ayan had said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.”

The film's lead pair Alia and Ranbir are also dating in real life and are expected to get married this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor brahmastra
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP