Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor reach Mumbai hospital along with Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor; reports say delivery due today

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child. On Sunday morning, the couple was seen arriving at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor were also seen reaching the hospital in their respective cars. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt speaks about Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby

A paparazzo video shows the couple reaching the hospital in their Range Rover. Soni was also seen reaching the hospital in her white BMW and Neetu was seen in a black and white Range Rover.

Amid countdown to her delivery date, Alia Bhatt had been occasionally sharing pictures from her time with her loved ones at home. Two days ago, Alia had shared a picture with mom Soni and sister Shaheen Bhatt on Instagram. She captioned it, “Appreciation post for these wonderfully weird ladies.” It showed Alia and Soni twinning in denim jackets.

Alia and Ranbir couple tied the knot in an intimate Hindu ceremony at their home on April 14 this year. Alia had announced her pregnancy in June.

On September 9, Alia and Ranbir saw the release of their much-delayed film, Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir promoted the movie throughout the country during her pregnancy. The film turned out to be success at the box office with gross worldwide collection of Rs. 402.07 crore. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranbir will reportedly take a long break to be around their baby. According to reports, he has not signed a new project. He is currently working on director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia had already wrapped up Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, and her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

