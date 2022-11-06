Mahesh Bhatt speaks about Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby amid reports of couple's hospital visit

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached a Mumbai hospital on Sunday for the delivery of their first child, as per reports. Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt shared his excitement in a new interview as he prepared to welcome his first grandchild. Alia and Ranbir married in April. She had announced her pregnancy in June. Also read: Alia Bhatt decks up in yellow ethnic outfit for her baby shower

As per multiple reports, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at HN Reliance Hospital around 7.30 am on Sunday for the delivery. Paparazzi and fan pages also shared videos from outside the hospital. An entourage of cars was seen arriving at the hospital in the morning. However, Ranbir and Alia were not visible in the clips.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Sunday spoke about Alia’s baby amid reports of the actor being admitted to the hospital for delivery. He told ETimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life.”

Alia Bhatt poses with her mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt during her baby shower.

Earlier on June 27, after Alia surprised fans and celebs by posting a picture of herself and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor looking at an ultrasound from a hospital bed, Mahesh had confirmed Alia’s pregnancy. Mahesh had told ETimes, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut.”

Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14, were last seen in Brahmastra, their first film together. Alia recently also introduced a maternity line, Ed-A-Mamma. Last month, Alia had hosted an intimate baby shower that saw her and Ranbir’s close family and friends in attendance. The parents-to-be were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and many more, who were all decked up in traditional outfits. Alia was seen in a yellow anarkali suit.

