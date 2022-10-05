Alia Bhatt’s baby shower: Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt spotted at Ranbir Kapoor’s house in traditional outfits. See pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are awaiting the arrival of their first child. The actors, who have been busy promoting their film Brahmastra, will reportedly be celebrating with their families and friend ahead of Alia’s delivery in the coming days. On Wednesday, Alia’s sister Shaheeh Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandmother Neila Devi weres spotted arriving at Ranbir’s Mumbai home Vastu, where the couple live. It was also the venue for Alia and Ranbir’s wedding in April. Also read: Alia Bhatt’s baby shower to be held soon, says report

Photos of Shaheen Bhatt seated inside a car with other family members outside Alia and Ranbir’s home were shared by paparazzi accounts on social media. She wore a green and pink traditional Indian outfit. Earlier in September, it was reported that Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, were organising a girls-only baby shower for Alia. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and many other celebs were reportedly invited for the intimate celebrations.

Earlier in June, Alia Bhatt took the internet by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with husband Ranbir. Since then, the mom-to-be has been busy filming and prompting her latest movies, Darlings and then Brahmastra. Recently Alia and Ranbir have been spotted out and about. While Ranbir attended the Durga puja celebrations at filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s family pandal in Mumbai, Alia returned to Mumbai after attending an international awards show in Singapore.



On Wednesday, the mom-to-be, shared a new video from the Time100 awards ceremony that took place on October 2. Alia wore a metallic gown at the awards event, where she gave an impressive speech that became widely shared on social media. In her award acceptance speech, Alia had said, “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country — a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else.”

She added, “And lastly when it comes to making an impact, I hope that I can continue to do so in whatever way possible, but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…Me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.” Alia also thanked her family members. “Thank you all for patiently listening to me. Also thank you to my team, for constantly being there for me, my family; my mom (Soni Razdan) for bringing me on to this planet; my father (Mahesh Bhatt); my sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has helped put my talks into words; my husband Ranbir Kapoor. I need to give them separate awards for putting up with me on a daily basis.”

